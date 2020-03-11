Travel Da Nang to boost tourism in Japan The central city of Da Nang’s tourism promotion centre has inked an agreement on tourism promotion in Japan with Sunrise Group Asia (Sunrise Da Nang) company, looking to expand to new tourism markets in the future.

Destinations Quang Ninh: visitors to Yen Tu relic site rebound The Tung Lam Development JSC has offered promotion programmes to attract more visitors to Yen Tu relic site, Quang Ninh province amid the developments of Covid-19.

Travel Four central provinces seek ways to boost tourism after COVID-19 Officials from the Vietnam Tourism Association (VITA), tourism associations of Binh Dinh, Phu Yen, Gia Lai and Dak Lak, and the Binh Dinh Department of Tourism have met to discuss measures to stimulate tourism after the COVID-19 outbreak is contained.

Destinations Thien Mu pagoda – oldest pagoda in former capital of Hue Located on Ha Khe Hill, on the northen bank of the Huong River, some 5km from the downtown area of Hue, Thien Mu was the oldest pagoda, the capital of Viet Nam under the Nguyen dynasty (1802-1945).