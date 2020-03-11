COVID-19: Quang Ninh suspends tours of bays, relic sites
The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.
Visitors in Quang Ninh province (Photo: VNA)
Quang Ninh (VNA) – The northeastern province of Quang Ninh has decided to suspend overnight stay service on cruise liners and tours of its Ha Long Bay, Bai Tu Long Bay, islands in Co To and Van Don, and relic sites amid the complicated development of acute respiratory disease caused by SARS-CoV-2 (COVID-19) outbreak.
The suspension will start from 0:00 am on March 12 to 0:00 am on March 27.
The provincial Health Department reported that not any new case of SARS-CoV-2 infection had been recorded in Quang Ninh as of 12pm on March 11, apart from four infected foreigners who boarded Flight VN0054 with the 17th patient.
Over 1,200 people in the locality are being quarantined in concentrated areas.
Quang Ninh is checking the list of passengers on the flight and their travel history after discovering that the 31st and 33rd patients used to stay in the province.
On the afternoon of March 11, the Health Ministry confirmed a total of 38 infection cases in Vietnam./.
The suspension will start from 0:00 am on March 12 to 0:00 am on March 27.
The provincial Health Department reported that not any new case of SARS-CoV-2 infection had been recorded in Quang Ninh as of 12pm on March 11, apart from four infected foreigners who boarded Flight VN0054 with the 17th patient.
Over 1,200 people in the locality are being quarantined in concentrated areas.
Quang Ninh is checking the list of passengers on the flight and their travel history after discovering that the 31st and 33rd patients used to stay in the province.
On the afternoon of March 11, the Health Ministry confirmed a total of 38 infection cases in Vietnam./.