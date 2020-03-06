COVID-19 quick test kits to be manufactured
Research on a test kit for early COVID-19 discovery has been successful, the Ministry of Science and Technology said on March 5.
Soldiers prepare meals for people in quarantine in the southern province of Tien Giang (Photo: VNA)
The real-time RT-PCR research was conducted by the Vietnam Military Medical University and the Viet A Corporation.
It can reveal test results after a little more than one hour.
Speaking at the declaration ceremony, Deputy Minister of Science and Technology Pham Cong Tac emphasised the project’s importance as the COVID-19 epidemic remained a global threat.
Results confirmed Vietnamese scientists’ high professional skills and the ministry’s determination in contributing to the epidemic prevention and control.
Lieutenant General Do Quyet, Director of the Vietnam Military Medical University, said the kit was researched, completed and tested thoroughly by the Central Institute of Hygiene and Epidemiology and compared to the test kits being used by the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Vietnamese product provided similar results, he said.
The Ministry of Health on March 4 issued a decision for the kit to put in use.
The Viet A Corporation can produce 10,000 kits per day, and can increase productivity by three fold if needed. The products can meet demand for the country and also for export to support other countries, experts said.
Earlier on March 3, the Institute of Biotechnology under the Vietnam Academy of Science and Technology also completed the development of test kits for the COVID-19. The kits are waiting for further assessment before being put in use./.