Health Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control makes debut The Vietnam Telemedicine Centre for COVID-19 Outbreak Control made debut at a ceremony in Hanoi on March 5 in the context that the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) is causing grave concern around the world.

Health Preventive measures needed to respond to COVID-19: expert The health sector needs to well prepare preventive measures with focus on early detection, epidemic fencing and quarantine although Vietnam has recorded no new SARS-CoV-2 infection cases since February 13, said Director of the Health Ministry’s Department for Medical Examination and Treatment Luong Ngoc Khue.

Health COVID-19: Passengers, crew quarantined after contact with Japanese patient All passengers, crewmembers and staff, who had contact with a Japanese passenger tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Vietnam Airlines’ VN340 flight, have been put into quarantine, the Health Ministry reported on March 4.