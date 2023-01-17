Health Hanoi develops human resources for health sector Hanoi aims to have doctors at all healthcare stations by 2025, according to a human resources development plan for the 2022-2025 period issued by the municipal People’s Committee.

Health HCM City sets targets for viral hepatitis prevention Ho Chi Minh City targets to reduce the rate of hepatitis B virus infection in children under five years old to less than 0.5%, and prevent mother-to-child transmission of the hepatitis B virus by 2050.

Health HCM City to develop as regional centre of specialised medical care Ho Chi Minh City is striving to become a centre of medical care for the ASEAN region, a leader of the city’s Department of Health said.