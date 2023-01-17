COVID-19 spurs digital transformation in health sector: experts
The COVID-19 pandemic is a catalyst for speeding up the digital transformation in the health sector, according to experts.
Nguyen Truong Nam, Deputy Director of the Informatics Department under the Ministry of Health Ministry, during the two years of the pandemic, doctors have been accustomed to the application of information technology solutions in medical examination and treatment. The Internet access also facilitates the online check-up and treatment process, he told Dau tu (Investment) newspaper.
According to Nghe An province’s Department of Health, software on medical examination, treatment and health insurance payment has been applied at all health facilities in the locality.
Electronic medical records have been used at three public hospitals and all administrative procedures have been conducted on the province’s portal, it said.
Deputy Minister of Health Tran Van Thuan said that despite difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic the health sector has successfully carried out a telehealth programme that connects with more than 1,000 health centres across the country, with thousands of people getting free medical consultions, examination and treatment.
Nguyen Huy Dung, Deputy Minister of Information and Communications, said that healthcare is one of the pioneers in adopting shared digital platforms with an aim to help doctors improve the quality of medical examination and treatment as well as enable people to access more convenient services.
According to Nam, the health sector targets all hospitals using electronic health records instead of paper-based ones by 2025.
However, capital resources remain a challenge, he said, adding that hospitals can fulfill the goal with due investment from localities.
To speed up the digital transformation in the sector, it is necessary for hospitals to massively apply information technology, experts said, noting that each locality should set up a health-related database that will serve the sharing of data among hospitals./.