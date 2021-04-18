COVID-19: Three imported cases logged on April 18
Vietnamese citizens receive certificates of completing their concentrated quarantine period in Bac Lieu province. (Photo: VNA)
Hanoi (VNA) - Vietnam recorded three new cases of COVID-19, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 18, according to the Health Ministry.
The new patients raised the national count to 2,784.
The number of recovered patients now stands at 2,475 and the death toll remains at 35.
Among patients still under treatment, 11 have tested negative for the novel coronavirus once, 16 twice and 18 thrice.
A total 40,150 people who had close contact with COVID-19 patients or arrived from pandemic-hit areas are being quarantined across the country, with 531 at hospitals, 24,361 at concentrated facilities and 15,258 at home or accommodations./.