Health Vietnam logs 14 imported COVID-19 cases on April 16 evening Vietnam recorded 14 imported COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 16, who were quarantined upon arrival, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Localities directed to continually monitor COVID-19 situation Minister of Health Nguyen Thanh Long on April 16 again asked localities to continue keeping a close watch on the COVID-19 situation and to strictly implement pandemic prevention measures in the time to come, especially in border areas.

Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 16 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases over the past 12 hours to 6am on April 16, keeping the national tally at 2,758, according to the Health Ministry.

Health COVID-19: 21 imported cases logged on April 15 Vietnam recorded 21 new cases of COVID-19, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm April 15, according to the Health Ministry.