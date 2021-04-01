Health Vietnam reports 14 more imported COVID-19 cases Vietnam recorded 14 new COVID-19 cases, all imported, in the past 12 hours to 6pm on April 1, the Ministry of Health said.

Health No new COVID-19 infections reported on April 1 morning Vietnam recorded no new COVID-19 cases in the past 12 hours to 6am on April 1, keeping the total number of infections in the country at 2,603, according to the Ministry of Health (MoH).

Health Deputy Health Minister: vaccine passport scheme needs to be done step by step Deputy Health Minister Truong Quoc Cuong said at the regular Government press conference on March 31 that the Health Minister is still studying and working on scenarios for the use of “vaccine passport” in the future.