COVID-19: Vietnam logs 3,949 new cases on May 12
A total 3,949 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 11 to 4pm May 12, according to the Ministry of Health.
A medical worker places drops of liquid sample into a COVID-19 indicator device. (Photo: VNA)
Dak Lak province reported the highest number of infections on the day with 1,251 cases, followed by Hanoi with 509 and Bac Ninh with 346.
The northern province of Quang Ninh added 2,550 cases to the national log after verifying information.
The national tally reached 10,690,471.
A total 7,441 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 12, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,334,964.
There are 346 patients needing breathing support, while three deaths were recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,063.
By May 11, the country had injected 216,326,254 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 2,118,136first shots for children from 5 to 11 years old./.