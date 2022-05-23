COVID-19: Vietnam records 1,179 new cases, 3,862 recoveries on May 23
A total 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 22 to 4pm May 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
A woman gets vaccinated against COVID-19. (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,179 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 22 to 4pm May 23, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 332 cases, followed by Vinh Phuc with 75 and Quang Tri with 72.
The national tally reached 10,710,066.
A total 3,862 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 23, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,405,908.
There are 216 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,076.
By May 12, the country had injected 219,119,853 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,452,471 doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.