Health COVID-19: New cases drop strongly in many localities on May 21 New cases of COVID-19 dropped strongly to under 100 in many localities on May 21, with a total 1,457 new cases recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 20 to 4pm May 21, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health Vietnam records 1,587 new COVID-19 cases on May 20 A total 1,5,87 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 19 to 4pm May 20, according to the Ministry of Health.

Health COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,716 new cases on May 19 A total 1,716 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 18 to 4pm May 19, including one imported case, according to the Ministry of Health.