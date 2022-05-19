COVID-19: Vietnam reports 1,716 new cases on May 19
A total 1,716 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 18 to 4pm May 19, including one imported case, according to the Ministry of Health.
Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – A total 1,716 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded in the past 24 hours from 4pm May 18 to 4pm May 19, including one imported case, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi reported the highest number of infections on the day with 381 cases, followed by Nghe An with 126 and Phu Tho with 111.
The northern province of Bac Giang registered an additional 1,012 cases from earlier days after verifying information.
The national tally reached 10,704,524.
A total 9,587 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on May 19, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,382,881.
There are 206 patients needing breathing support, while one death was recorded in the past 24 hours, taking the total fatalities to 43,073.
By May 18, the country had injected 218,140,778 doses of COVID-19 vaccines, including 3,050,160 first doses and 5,386 second doses for children from five to under-12 years old./.