COVID-19: Vietnam reports 657 new cases, nearly 5,240 recoveries on June 25
COVID-19 vaccine (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – Vietnam recorded 653 new cases of COVID-19 and 9,351 recoveries in the past 24 hours from 4pm June 24 to 4pm June 25, according to the Ministry of Health.
Hanoi still reported the highest number of infections on the day with 169 cases, followed by Bac Ninh with 53 and Phu Tho with 45.
The national caseload reached 10,742,891.
A total 5,239 COVID-19 patients were given the all clear on June 24, bringing the number of recoveries so far to 9,642,514. There are 34 patients in serious conditions needing breathing support.
No death from COVID-19 was recorded in the past 24 hours. The total fatalities stood at 43,084.
On June 24, 722,191 doses of vaccines were administered, raising the total number of doses of COVID-19 vaccines injected to 229,206,194./.