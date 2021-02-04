Politics Vietnam hands over Chairmanship of ASEAN Committee in Caracas to Indonesia The Vietnamese Embassy in Venezuela on February 3 held a ceremony to hand over the Chairmanship of the ASEAN Committee in Caracas (ACC) to Indonesian Ambassador Imam Edy Mulyono.

Politics Lao PM sends congratulations to PM Nguyen Xuan Phuc Thongloun Sisoulith, General Secretary of the 11th-tenure Central Committee of the Lao People’s Revolutionary Party (LPRP) and Prime Minister of Laos, on February 3 sent a message of congratulations to Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc on his re-election as Politburo member of the 13th-tenure Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam.

Politics Diplomatic corps, int’l organisations updated on Party Congress’s outcomes The Party Central Committee’s Commission for External Relations held a meeting in Hanoi on February 3 to inform diplomatic missions and international organisations in Vietnam about the outcomes of the 13th National Party Congress.