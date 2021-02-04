CPP President highlights CPV’s leadership role
President of the Cambodian People’s Party and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen (Source: VNA)Phnom Penh (VNA) – The Cambodian People’s Party (CPP) Central Committee on late February 3 issued a press release on the phone talks earlier the same day between CPP President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Hun Sen and General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) and State President Nguyen Phu Trong.
According the press release, Hun Sen extended warm congratulations to Nguyen Phu Trong on the latter’s re-election as CPV General Secretary at the 13th National Party Congress. He also congratulated the CPV on its 91st founding anniversary (February 3, 1930 - 2021) and the success of its recent national congress.
The Cambodian leader emphasised that with a clear-sighted vision, the CPV has led Vietnam to enormous achievements in socio-economic development and maintaining peace, stability, and prosperity. He congratulated Vietnam on successfully performing its role as Chair of ASEAN in 2020 and a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for 2020 - 2021.
He expressed his belief that the CPV will successfully carry out the policy orientations and solutions adopted at the 13th National Congress so as to turn Vietnam into a strong, equal, democratic, and civilised nation.
Appreciating Hun Sen’s congratulations, Trong thanked the CPP Central Committee, as well as institutions and organisations of Cambodia, for their congratulatory messages to Vietnamese partners, which he described as demonstrations of the traditional relations and good neighbourliness between the two countries.
The Vietnamese leader also informed Hun Sen about the outcomes of the CPV’s 13th National Congress and re-affirmed the implementation of future orientations for the Vietnamese Party and State’s goal of comprehensive development in the coming decades.
He also highly valued Cambodia’s considerable achievements in the recent past, voicing his wish that the Cambodian people will surmount difficulties caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and achieve sustainable development and long-term prosperity, thus actively contributing to the maintenance of peace, stability, and development in the region and the world.
The press release noted the two leaders expressed their respect for the time-tested relations while speaking highly of the strong development of ties between the two parties and countries in all spheres, which has generated common benefits for the Cambodian and Vietnamese people.
Highlighting the countries’ mutual support and assistance for national liberation and construction, they also repeated the strong resolve to continue building up bilateral relations and further enhancing cooperation via the effective and timely implementation of all agreements for the sake of common interests of the countries, the region, and the world.
On this occasion, the two leaders invited each other to pay official visits to their respective countries at an appropriate time./.