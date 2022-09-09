Business Prospects bright for seafood exports to UK in rest of 2022 Vietnam’s seafood exports to the UK are expected to pick up in the remaining months of this year with the full-year revenues projected to increase by 5% over last year, according to the Vietnam Association of Seafood Exporters and Producers (VASEP).

Business SFS 2022 opens in HCM City The Department of Industry and Trade of Ho Chi Minh City in collaboration with the Management Board of the HCM City Export Processing and Industrial Zones Authority (HEPZA) and the Management Board of Saigon Hi-Tech Park (SHTP) organised the “Sourcing Fair Supporting Industries 2022” (SFS 2022) conference in HCM City on September 8.

Business Reference exchange rate down 18 VND The State Bank of Vietnam set the daily reference exchange rate for the US dollar at 23,263 VND/USD on September 9, down 18 VND from the previous day.

Business Conference connects Vietnam-Ireland agricultural businesses An Ireland-Vietnam Agriculture Conference was organised in Hanoi on September 8 under the theme “The Adoption of Agritech 4.0”.