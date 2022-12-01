CPV delegation visits Singapore to enhance cooperation
Truong Thi Mai (left), Politburo member and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, meets with Singaporean Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan during her visit to the city state. (Photo: VNA)Singapore (VNA) – A high-ranking delegation of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) led by Truong Thi Mai, Politburo member and Chairwoman of the CPV Central Committee’s Organisation Commission, is paying a working visit to Singapore from November 27 to December 2.
Mai had meetings with Singaporean Senior Minister and Coordinating Minister for National Security Teo Chee Hean, and members of the ruling People’s Action Party (PAP) Central Executive Committee, namely PAP Assistant Secretary-General and Minister for Education Chan Chun Sing, Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan, and Minister for Communications and Information Josephine Teo.
The delegation also attended working sessions with public administration training establishments, and learned about voter meeting models with representatives of the PAP and the Singaporean parliament, along with methods for organising integrated administrative services with support from the Government to meet people’s cultural, healthcare, and sports demands.
During the trip, the Vietnamese delegation also met with leaders of the Sembcorp group and Temasek Foundation to discuss orientations for helping with bilateral economic and training cooperation.
At the meetings, Mai affirmed the importance that the Party and State of Vietnam attach to the PAP and Singapore. She also expressed her delight at the thriving Vietnam - Singapore relations.
She appreciated the PAP’s support for personnel training cooperation, noting the two countries are important economic partners and also share views on many major international issues.
The official also talked about directions for promoting cooperation between the two Parties to serve as a long-term political basis for the countries’ relations, including increasing high-level mutual visits, boosting ties between CPV agencies and PAP partners, sharing experience in Party building and issues of common concern, and working together in training personnel.
She welcomed cooperation enhancement proposals by officials of the PAP, the Government, and other partners in Singapore, calling on the city state to continue creating conditions for the Vietnamese community to work, study and live there.
The Singaporean side said their country views Vietnam as a leading partner in the region, and they are delighted at the strong development of connections between the two Parties and countries.
They emphasised their wish to strengthen partnerships in new areas such as digital transformation, green economy and renewable energy.
The PAP welcomed the proposals for reinforcing ties with the CPV and agreed to jointly carry out cooperation frameworks in different fields and organising personnel training.
Besides, economic and training partners of Singapore also suggested cooperation measures for the new period.
In Singapore, Mai also met with the Vietnamese Embassy and representatives of Vietnamese people living there./.