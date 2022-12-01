Politics Top legislator receives Australian Foreign Minister, parliamentarians National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue received Australian Foreign Minister, Senator Penny Wong on December 1, within the framework of his official visit to the country.

Politics President hosts representatives from organisations of Koreans in Vietnam President Nguyen Xuan Phuc met with representatives from organisations of Republic of Korea citizens living and working in Vietnam on December 1, ahead of his State-level visit to the RoK at the invitation of his counterpart Yoon Suk-yeol.

Politics Remains of Cambodian soldiers handed over to Cambodia The Government’s specialised committee, the Defence Ministry and authorities of the southern provinces of Dong Nai and Binh Phuoc on December 1 handed over the remains of 49 soldiers of Cambodia’s united armed forces for national salvation to a delegation of the Defence Ministry and the Royal Cambodian Armed Forces (RCAF).

Politics Laos' National Day celebrated in Ho Chi Minh City The Ho Chi Minh City Union of Friendship Organisations (HUFO) on December 1 held a get-together in celebration of the 47th National Day of Laos (December 2, 1975-2022).