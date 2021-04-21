Politics NA Chairman receives more congratulations from foreign leaders Parliamentary leaders of foreign countries continued to cable letters of congratulations to National Assembly (NA) Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on his election as the top leader of the Vietnamese legislature.

Politics Vietnam values all-rounded cooperation with Poland: FM Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son affirmed Vietnam attaches importance to and wants to foster cooperation across all fields with Poland during a phone talks with his Polish counterpart Zbigniew Rau on April 20.

Politics Party chief congratulates leader of Communist Party of Cuba Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of congratulations to Miguel Diáz Canel Bermúdez on his election as First Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC).

Politics Party leader extends sympathy to Cambodia over pandemic resurgence Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong has sent a message of sympathy to Cambodian People's Party (CPP) President and Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Techo Hun Sen over the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.