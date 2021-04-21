CPV's congratulatory letters handed over to Cuban Party
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung on April 20 handed over congratulatory letters, messages and gifts of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) to the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) following the successful organisation of the PCC’s 8th National Congress.
Vietnamese Ambassador to Cuba Le Thanh Tung (left) symbolically hands over gifts of the Communist Party of Vietnam to the Communist Party of Cuba. (Photo: VNA)
In a letter to General Raúl Castro Ruz, First Secretary of the PCC in the 6th and 7th tenures, Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong expressed his admiration for the seven-decade revolutionary cause of the General, and thanked the Cuban leader for his sentiments towards the Vietnamese Party, State and people over the past 60 years.
In another letter to new First Secretary of the PCC Miguel Díaz-Canel, Trong said he believes that the Cuban people, under the leadership of the PCC, will overcome all difficulties and challenges to complete targets and guidelines set at the freshly-concluded congress.
On behalf of the CPV, Tung also presented a number of gifts, including machines in service of the information work, to the Cuban side.
He said the congratulatory messages of the Vietnamese Party leader vividly demonstrate the solidarity between the Parties, States and people of Vietnam and Cuba, as well as their joint wish for enhanced special relationship.
Juan Carlos Marsán Aguilera, Deputy Chief of the Department for International Relations of the PCC Central Committee, said Party General Secretary Trong is one of the first foreign leaders to extend their congratulations to the PCC on the success of the congress, reaffirming his determination to foster the special relationship between the two nations.
On this occasion, the two sides also discussed specific cooperation activities between the two Parties and States in the coming time./.