– Police in the southwestern province of Tay Ninh and Ho Chi Minh City have clamped down on a cross-border drug trafficking ring.Tay Ninh’s police said on July 4 that competent forces caught red-handed 41-year-old Vu Thi Thu Hang riding a motorbike and carrying 4,000 ecstasy pills at An Dong market in HCM City’s district 5.Searching Hang’s house at Ngo Gia Tu apartment building in HCM City’s district 10, they seized 50 meth pills, about 100g of crystal meth, 25 million VND (1,075 USD) and other objects.The woman confessed that she resided in Hai Ba Trung district, Hanoi, but has lived in HCM City since March 2018 to illegally trade drugs.The drugs were purchased in Cambodia and will be sold in HCM City.The case is under investigation.-VNA