Located to the south of Ha Long city, Cua Van fishing village is surrounded by limestone karst mountains. The village is a tranquil haven for holidaymakers hoping to experience the lives of local people and their traditional culture.

The village was earlier named the world’s most charming little town by US online magazine Huffington Post.

Other fairytale destinations on Bright Side’s list included Kaliningrad fishing village (Russia), San Gimignano (Italy), Faroe Islands (Denmark), Bibury (England), Giethoorn (the Netherlands), and Pariangan (Indonesia)./.

VNA