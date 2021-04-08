Cuba e-newspaper spotlights Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements
Cubadebate, the largest official e-newspaper of Cuba, on April 7 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, and appreciating the country’s new leadership.
Vietnam's economy grows by 2.9 percent in 2020 (Photo: VNA)Havana (VNA) – Cubadebate, the largest official e-newspaper of Cuba, on April 7 ran an article highlighting Vietnam’s socio-economic achievements over the past years, and appreciating the country’s new leadership.
The article, posted after the Vietnamese National Assembly elected new key leaders, provided updated information and data on Vietnam’s socio-economic development, especially its success in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic under the leadership of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV).
In 2020, regardless of negative impacts of the pandemic, Vietnam’s economy enjoyed the highest growth in Asia and was among the ten of the world, with its GDP growth of 2.9 percent.
The article also reiterated that at the 13th National Party Congress, the CPV acknowledged these achievements, but affirmed that the country was still facing a lot of challenges.
Therefore, delegates to the Congress passed a resolution affirming the consistency to Marxism-Leninism and President Ho Chi Minh’s thought, with the focus on the goals of national independence and socialism.
Regarding the new leadership, the author forecast Vietnam’s new leaders will continue stepping up Party building and rectification, raising the leadership capacity, building a transparent, strong and comprehensive political system, and build a streamlined and efficient State apparatus.
The author also showed belief that Vietnam will continue fostering its relations with countries in the Latin America and Caribe region, in politics, diplomacy, economy and trade, and Cuba will continue to be prioritised based on the profound friendship and solidarity between the two Parties, States and peoples./.