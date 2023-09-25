Politics Condolences over former Italian President Napolitano’s passing President Vo Van Thuong on September 25 sent a message of condolences to his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella over the passing of former president Giorgio Napolitano.

Politics Vietnamese NA General Secretary meets with Bulgarian counterpart National Assembly (NA) General Secretary and Chairman of the NA Office Bui Van Cuong, who is accompanying NA Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue on an official visit to Bulgaria, had a working session with Secretary General of the Bulgarian NA Stefana Karaslavova on September 25 (local time).

Politics Vietnam-Netherlands diplomatic ties anniversary celebrated in Can Tho The Union of Friendship Organisations in the Mekong Delta city of Can Tho and the Dutch Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City jointly organised a ceremony on September 25 to mark the 50th anniversary of the diplomatic ties between Vietnam and the Netherlands (1973-2023).

Politics NA Chairman receives leading officials of Bulgarian, Danish groups in Sofia Chairman of the Vietnamese National Assembly (NA) Vuong Dinh Hue hosted separate receptions in Sofia on September 25 for M&A Director of Bulgaria’s SoPharma Group Dimitar Naydenov, and Managing Director in Bulgaria headquarters of Denmark’s DSV Group Krasimira Vandeva.