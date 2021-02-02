Hanoi (VNA) – First Secretary of the Communist Party of Cuba (PCC) Central Committee Raul Castro Ruz has conveyed his warmest congratulations to Party General Secretary and President Nguyen Phu Trong on his re-election as the leader of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee in the 13th tenure.

"I wish you achievements in realising resolutions and goals set by the 13th National Party Congress," he wrote in a letter to the Vietnamese leader, expressing his belief that under the leadership of the CPV and guided by the ideology and teachings of President Ho Chi Minh, the Vietnamese people will achieve greater successes in the cause of building socialism.

He said over the past six decades, the two countries have built an exemplary relationship which has become a symbol of friendship, solidarity and cooperation between the two fraternal nations.



On the occasion, he reaffirmed the strong will and determination to further deepen the unbreakable ties between the two Parties, States, Governments and peoples of Cuba and Vietnam./.