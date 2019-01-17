Participants at the event (Photo: VNA)

– The People’s Committee of Ho Chi Minh City hosted a ceremony on January 17 to celebrate Cuba’s 60th Liberation Day with the participation of municipal leaders, representatives of the Cuban Consulate General and the Cuban community in the city.Addressing the event, Cuban Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Indira Lopez Arguelles reviewed the glorious history of the Cuban revolution.She recalled that on January 1, 1959, after dictator Fulgencio Batista had fled Cuba the night before, in response to the call for uprising of Cuban leader Fidel Castro, the Cuban people were able to bring victory to their revolution.After 60 years, despite suffering from embargoes and isolation, Cuba has seen deep and wide expansion in its diplomatic relations with other countries, she said, adding that the Cuban people have stayed persistent with their principle of independence, sovereignty, and socialism.Extending greetings to Cuban friends, Vice Chairman of the Ho Chi Minh City People’s Council Pham Duc Hai said that the victory of the Cuban revolution 60 years ago was not only the success of the Cuban and Latin-American people, but also a strong source of encouragement for nations that were struggling for their independence and freedom, including Vietnam.Vietnam was proud to have been one of the first countries to set up diplomatic relations with Cuba in 1960, he said, stressing that the Vietnamese people will never forget the precious and whole-hearted support that Cuba gave to Vietnam during their difficult period of struggle during the southern liberation and national reunification.Hai stated that people of the city will continue to accompany Cuban people in the path of national construction and development.Currently, trade and investment cooperation between Ho Chi Minh City and Cuba has remained modest, but in the future, with further reform in Cuba’s economic policy, businesses of both nations will be able to strengthen coordination in many areas, such as healthcare, pharmaceuticals, consumer goods, infrastructure development, and tourism.Thanks to the willingness and efforts in cooperation of both sides, the economic and trade partnership between Cuba and Vietnam, and Ho Chi Minh City in particular, will thrive in the future, he said.–VNA