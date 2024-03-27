Politics FM addresses seminar on Vietnam-US relations in Washington D.C. Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son attended and delivered a speech at a seminar on Vietnam-US relations at Brookings Institute in Washington D.C. on March 26, within the framework of his official visit to the US to co-chair the first foreign ministerial-level dialogue between the two countries.

Politics Thai Binh boosts investment, trade cooperation with Germany A delegation from the northern province of Thai Binh, led by Deputy Secretary of the provincial Party Committee Nguyen Khac Than, visited several localities and business organisations in Germany from March 25 to 27, in a bid to enhance trade cooperation with and attract direct investment from the European nation.

Politics Deputy PM hosts JICA Executive Senior Vice President Deputy Prime Minister Tran Luu Quang received Executive Senior Vice President of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Yamada Junichi in Hanoi on March 26.

Politics ☀️ Morning digest March 27 The following is a list of selected news summaries reported last night by the Vietnam News Agency.