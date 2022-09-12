Cuc Phuong honored as "Asia's Leading National Park" for 4th time
The World Travel Awards 2022 has just honored Cuc Phuong National Park as "Asia's leading national park". This is the 4th time in a row since 2019 that Cuc Phuong has received this title.
Cuc Phuong National Park is located in the country’s northeast region, adjacent to the northwest mountains. The more-than- 22,000- hectare park spans the territory of three provinces, including Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa.
Favored by nature with a diverse and rich ecosystem, the first national park of Vietnam is one of the precious gems of forest ecology in the world.
During the past six decades since its establishment, the national park has achieved great success in conserving flora and fauna, and it is internationally recognized as the largest wildlife conservation area in Southeast Asia./.