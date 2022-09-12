Cuc Phuong National Park is located in the country’s northeast region, adjacent to the northwest mountains. The more-than- 22,000- hectare park spans the territory of three provinces, including Ninh Binh, Hoa Binh and Thanh Hoa.

Favored by nature with a diverse and rich ecosystem, the first national park of Vietnam is one of the precious gems of forest ecology in the world.

During the past six decades since its establishment, the national park has achieved great success in conserving flora and fauna, and it is internationally recognized as the largest wildlife conservation area in Southeast Asia./.

VNA