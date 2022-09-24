Environment Infographic Vietnam joins international efforts in response to ocean issues Vietnam has joined international efforts in response to ocean issues with the launch of specific measures to carry out SDG 14. Of note, efforts to realize net-zero emissions commitment made by Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh at COP26 have been actively rolled out.

Sci-Tech Infographic Vietnam placed among countries with the fastest clean-energy transition rates Vietnam’s solar energy production expanded to nearly 11% from about 0% in just four years, turning the country into the 10th solar power generator of the world in 2021.

Environment Infographic International Day of Action for Rivers The International Day of Action for Rivers is a day dedicated to solidarity – when diverse communities around the world come together with one voice to say that rivers matter.

Environment Infographic National biodiversity strategy to 2030 approved Deputy Prime Minister Le Van Thanh has signed a decision approving the national biodiversity strategy to 2030 with a vision towards 2050.