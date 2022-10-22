In the autumn, Bac Ha valley is immersed in the fragrant scent of rice, and at this time of year the Tay ethnic minority people in Ta Chai, Na Hoi, and Ban Lien communes are rushed off their feet making “com” (young sticky rice flakes).



Lu Thi Tuoi, a pioneer in developing “com” production in Na Lo village, Ta Chai commune, goes out to collect high-quality rice in preparation for filling a large number of orders for “com”.



Bac Ha “com” is made from glutinous rice grown in terraced rice fields in the Bac Ha valley, which boasts a temperate climate all year round. Products with food safety certification and clear origin have won the hearts of consumers far and wide.



Meanwhile, “Pho hong” (pink noodles) is a must-try dish for visitors to Bac Ha Valley. The special pink rice is grown on local terraced rice fields, as are famed mustard greens.



Tran Thi Vinh’s shop in the Nam Cai residential area in Bac Ha town has been welcoming diners for more than 30 years, with her “pho” popular among many people.



Bac Ha’s staples have been popularised at local festivals as a means of preserving traditional culture while developing local tourism and the agricultural economy./.

VNA