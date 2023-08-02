Vietnamese food has proven attractive, being loved and honoured by international tourists.

The Vietnam National Authority of Tourism mentioned strategic cooperation to promote tourism, cuisine and culture of Vietnam to the world through the project "embellishing myriad raw materials and cooking millions of Vietnamese dishes”, which aims to honour diverse cuisine and culture values of the country.

The project focuses on applying information technology so that localities can put typical culinary products on the same national register, thereby building a digital map of Vietnamese cuisine, and local culinary communities in provinces and cities across the country.

Besides, many localities across the country are actively organising attractive tourism activities to attract domestic and foreign tourists during the summer.

Experts said that the new policy on visas, and entry and exit which officially take effect from August 15 will help improve the competitiveness of Vietnam’s tourism in attracting foreign tourism arrivals in the coming time./.

VNA