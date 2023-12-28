Politics Infographic Vietnam, Cambodia bolster cooperative ties Prime Minister of Cambodia Samdech Moha Bovor Thipadei Hun Manet is paying an official visit to Vietnam. The visit on December 11-12 is made at the invitation of Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh.

Politics Infographic Vietnam - Thailand enhanced strategic partnership National Assembly Chairman Vuong Dinh Hue paid an official visit to Thailand from December 7-10 at the invitation of Thai House Speaker Wan Muhamad Noor Matha. The visit affirms Vietnam’s commitment to continuing to develop the Vietnam-Thailand enhanced strategic partnership to new heights, making it increasingly substantive and effective.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-Belarus traditional friendship and multifaceted cooperation Vietnam and Belarus have upheld the traditional friendship and fruitful multifaceted cooperation established between Vietnam and the former Soviet Union. The two countries have actively fostered their friendship over the years, contributing to each other’s national development.

Politics Infographic Vietnam-United Arab Emirates cooperative ties Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh will attend the 28th UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP28) and have several bilateral activities in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) on December 1 and 2. The visit was made at the invitation of the UAE Government.