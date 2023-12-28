Cultural industries meet sustainable development goals
A national teleconference on the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries was held on December 22 in Hanoi. The first of its kind, the conference held particularly important meaning for the development of Vietnam’s cultural industries.
VNA
