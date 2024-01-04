Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong. (Photo: VNA)

Such cultural identities help build a Vietnam of independence, freedom and happiness under the leadership of President Ho Chi Minh and the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV), and enable the country to integrate into the world and reap impressive economic achievements, he emphasised.Hailing the sound leadership of the Party and the State over cultural development, Wei suggested Vietnam materialise Party General Secretary Nguyen Phu Trong’s viewpoints in this regard to turn itself into an upper middle-income country with a modern industrial base by 2030, and a developed, high-income nation by 2045 as set by the 13th National Party Congress.He also commended the Party chief’s speech at the National Cultural Conference to implement the 13th National Party Congress' Resolution, which was held in 2021, saying it is very important, demonstrating a profound vision.Relevant guidelines adopted by the CPV remain consistent and serve as a significant foundation to perfect institutions and policies, and utilise resources to build the national democratic, humanistic and scientific culture, he continued.The journalist also described culture as an intrinsic strength that helps the country create breakthroughs in development and international integration./.