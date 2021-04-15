Culture - Sports Floating cakes for Cold Foods Festival The third day of the third lunar month is the Cold Foods Festival of Vietnamese people. During this day, every household prepare traditional floating cakes, ‘banh troi’ (made of bits of brown sugar wrapped in glutinous rice paste and cooked by scalding in boiling water) and ‘banh chay’ (glutinous rice balls with mung beans filling, served in fragrant sweet soup) to offer to their ancestors.

Culture - Sports Rock band The Wall to play concert at university Late musician Tran Lap, the former leader of Buc Tuong (The Wall) rock band, will reunite with other members “in a special way” in an upcoming concert, according to the current leader of the band, guitarist Tran Tuan Hung.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese movie wins international awards Vietnamese movie “Invisible Love” (Tinh yeu vo hinh), produced by Vietnam Feature Film Studio 1 and Hong Nhat Culture Company, has won five awards at recent international film festivals.