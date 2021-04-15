Culture, sports, tourism festival of Central Highlands ethnic groups slated for May
A gong performance (Photo: VNA)Hanoi (VNA) – The Culture, Sports and Tourism Festival for Ethnic Groups in the Central Highlands region 2021 will take place in Kon Tum province from May 28-30.
The event will be jointly held by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism and the provincial People’s Committee, and attract the participation of the five Central Highlands provinces of Kon Tum, Gia Lai, Dak Lak, Dak Nong and Lam Dong, and the central province of Quang Nam, and southern Binh Phuoc province.
With the theme of preserving and promoting traditional cultural values of ethnic groups in the region during the nation’s integration and development, the festival aims to honour the traditional cultural values and promote the participating provinces’ potential and advantages to attract more investments in tourism.
It is expected to attract around 1,200 participants, including artisans, artists and amateur athletes.
Within the framework of the festival, there will be a space introducing local traditional cultures, a cuisine festival, Gong performances, a traditional costumes show, and an exhibition featuring cultures of Central Highlands ethnic groups./.