Sa Pa, 315 km from Hanoi, is endowed with wonderful resources in terms of scenery and climate. (Photo: VNA)

Lao Cai (VNA) – Festivals and cultural activities will be held in the resort town of Sa Pa in the northern province of Lao Cai during a culture week from September 20-30 to celebrate 120 years of tourism there.

Among the activities are a progarmme for visitors to experience and explore Sapa, an international mountain marathon Sa Pa – VMM 2023, an exhibition of agricultural products and One Commune – One Product (OCOP) products of the province, a full moon festival night, and a dance sports festival.

After 120 years of development since the French marked the first step on Mt. Fansipan in 1903, today the resort town of Sa Pa has become a national tourist area, continually in the top 10 most popular destinations in the country and top 28 most attractive destinations in the world.

Sa Pa, 315 km from Hanoi, is endowed with wonderful resources in terms of scenery and climate.

With advantages in majestic natural landscapes and tourism resources, it is important in tourism development as a national tourist area rich in identity and gradually reaching international standards.

It welcomed 200,000 visitors in 2003, 800,000 in 2013, and by 2023 the number of visitors is expected to reach 3.5 million, accounting for nearly 60% of visitors to Lao Cai province./.