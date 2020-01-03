Culture - Sports After SEA Games, swimmer Tran Tan Trieu hits open waters It was wavy and windy when Tran Tan Trieu looked around Subic Bay. Not an ideal day for a swim, but he still comfortably won the men’s 10km swimming at the 30th Southeast Asian (SEA) Games in the Philippines in December.

Culture - Sports Ethnic groups celebrate New Year with various activities Numerous cultural and arts activities are taking place at the Vietnam National Villages For Ethnic Culture And Tourism in Hanoi from January 1-31, helping visitors more understand traditional cultural features and celebrations of the new year of ethnic groups.

Culture - Sports Vietnamese striker picked among ones to watch in AFC tournament Vietnamese striker Nguyen Tien Linh has been picked as one of four players to watch at the Asian Football Confederation U23 Championship's Group D by the organisers.

Culture - Sports K-pop stars to wow Vietnamese audience The 2020 K-Pop Super Concert will take place at the My Dinh National Stadium in Hanoi on January 11, gathering some of the Republic of Korea (RoK)'s top stars.