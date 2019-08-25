Illustrative image (Source: Bao Lang Viet)

– A wide range of activities will take place at the Culture-Tourism Village for Vietnamese Ethnic Groups in Hanoi’s outskirts from August 30 to September 30 to celebrate the 74th anniversary of National Day (September 2), according to the village’s management board.About 300 people representing 15 ethnic groups, along with artists and students, will participate in month-long programme.The highlight of the programme is a mountainous market from Meo Vac district, the northern mountainous province of Ha Giang, featuring local products, cuisines and traditional culture.Ethnic minority groups in Ha Giang like Giay, Lo Lo and Mong will also introduce their traditional arts and rituals during the programme.Visitors to the village on this occasion will have a chance to enjoy special art performances staged by artists from the Central Highlands region and the Vietnam National Puppetry Theatre.-VNA