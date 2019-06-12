Hanoi (VNA) – The Republic of Korea (RoK) is promoting the signing of customs agreements with Indonesia, the Philippines and Vietnam to facilitate its trade with the partners in the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).



The Korea Customs Service said on June 12 that its commissioner Kim Yung-moon held separate bilateral meetings with officials of the three countries on the sidelines of an annual conference between the RoK and the 10-member bloc in Laos.



They discussed authorised economic operator and mutual recognition arrangement (MRA) deals, according to the customs agency.



The RoK has inked MRAs with 20 countries, including the US, China and Japan.



It aims to raise the trade volume with ASEAN to over 200 billion USD by 2020.-VNA