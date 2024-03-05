Politics Infographic Vietnam leaves imprints in first year as UNHRC member After more than one year of serving as a member of the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) for the 2023-2025 term, Vietnam has made significant contributions to the council, appreciated by the international community.

Politics Vietnam, Russia hold 13th diplomacy - defence - security strategy dialogue Standing Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nguyen Minh Vu and Russian First Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs Vladimir Titov co-chaired the 13th Vietnam – Russia diplomacy - defence - security strategy dialogue in Hanoi on March 4.

Politics Vietnam helps Laos modernise audit sector The State Audit Office of Vietnam (SAV) handed over the E-office project to the State Audit Organisation of Laos on March 4, helping the Lao side modernise its operations.

Politics Vietnam strengthen defence cooperation with Laos, Cambodia Chief of the General Staff of the Vietnam People’s Army (VPA) and Deputy Minister of National Defence Sen. Lieut. Gen. Nguyen Tan Cuong had bilateral meetings with Lao Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Chansamone Chanyalath, and Cambodian Deputy Minister and Minister of National Defence Gen. Tea Siha in Luang Prabang, Laos, on March 4.