Politics President asks Dong Nai to create changes in mindset, action President Nguyen Xuan Phuc on August 2 urged the Mekong Delta province of Dong Nai to create changes in both mindset and action, and help to spur development in adjacent localities.

Politics PM receives outgoing British ambassador Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh hosted a reception in Hanoi on August 2 for British Ambassador Gareth Ward, who came to say goodbye at the end of his tenure in Vietnam.

Politics PM suggests Singaporean firms expand investments in Vietnam Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh on August 1 called on Singaporean firms and Temasek in particular to expand their investment in Vietnam, particularly in technology, strategic infrastructure development, logistics and innovative startups.

Politics Condolences to Philippines over former President’s passing President Nguyen Xuan Phuc and Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh sent their condolences to Philippine President Ferdinand Romualdez Marcos over the death of former President Fidel Ramos.