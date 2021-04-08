Culture - Sports ABC to broadcast series promoting Vietnamese cuisine The Australian Broadcasting Corporation (ABC) will broadcast a 10-espisode series on discovering Vietnamese culture and people via its traditional cuisine starting April 11.

Dutch Consulate General holds photo exhibition in HCM City A special exhibition named "Best of Three Years" was opened by the Consulate General of the Netherlands in Ho Chi Minh City on April 7, showcasing a selection of the best World Press Photo Contest winning images from 2018 to 2020.

France-Vietnam information portal inaugurated The France - Vietnam information portal - Hoa Phuong Vi Library - was inaugurated at a press conference in Hanoi on April 7.