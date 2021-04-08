Da Lat culinary contest prepares a record 100 dishes from local ingredients
A culinary contest in Da Lat city in the Central Highlands’ Lam Dong province on April 8 set a record by making 100 dishes using vegetables and flowers grown in the city.
One of the dishes at the event (Photo: Thoibaotaichinhvietnam.vn)
Held by the province’s tourism association, the contest saw the participation of 100 contestants from Lam Dong and localities around the country, who created dishes made from fresh Da Lat ingredients like artichoke, tomato, and dandelion, among others.
The Vietnam Records Organisation presented a certificate to the organisation of professional chefs in Lam Dong for setting the new record of cooking the largest number of dishes from Da Lat’s farm produce at one time.
The contest also aimed to promote the trademark of Da Lat’s vegetables and flowers and the use of the city’s farm produce in Vietnamese and international cuisine.
It was part of activities to support Lam Dong’s tourism sector after COVID-19 and to promote the ninth Da Lat Flower Festival slated for the end of this year.
Lam Dong has 3,450 ha of flower gardens for domestic consumption and export, with an output of 1 billion stems per year.
In Da Lat city alone, about 5,000 households and more than 30 enterprises are engaged in growing and supplying different flowers, including roses, mimosas, and orchids./.
