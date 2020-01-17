Society Man with over 720 synthetic drug pills arrested in Quang Binh Police in Ba Don township of the central province of Quang Binh recently arrested a local man for trafficking 727 synthetic drug pills.

Society New roads to link to northern mountains Two new roads will be built connecting the northern mountainous region with Hanoi, said the Ministry of Transport.

Society Hospitals create a joyous Tet for patients Many hospitals in Ho Chi Minh City are carrying out programmes to help their patients enjoy the Lunar New Year season, or Tet, which falls on January 25.