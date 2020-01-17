Da Nang AO/Dioxin victim association plans 10 bln VND in fundraising
Agent Orange/Dioxin victims in a support centre in Da Nang City. (Photo: VNA)
Da Nang (VNA) – The Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin of central Da Nang city aims to raise up to 10 billion VND (430,666 USD) in aid for local people affected by AO/Dioxin this year.
The association plans to further improve the effectiveness of fundraising and strengthen the fund management while working closer with relevant authorities to accelerate campaigns to seek justice for the victims and support them in life.
It will continue constructing a support centre and a centre for detoxification and rehabilitation for AO/Dioxin victims and implementing UNICEF projects for the victims in 2020 and those providing them with vocational training and employment opportunities.
It will also continue offering scholarships to young victims and providing the affected people with medical checkups, house repair and upgrade assistance and resilience support.
According to the association’s president To Nam, last year, it mobilised over 8.8 billion VND in fund for the AO/Dioxin victims, presented them with over 9,100 gift packages and gave 330 affected people with free health examination.
There are more than 5,000 AO/Dioxin victims, including 1,400 children in severe condition in the city. The Da Nang Association of Victims of Agent Orange/Dioxin’s support centre is giving care and rehabilitation services for 120 disadvantaged children affected by AO/Dioxin and providing them with vocational education./.