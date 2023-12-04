Vice Chairman of the Da Nang People's Committee Ho Ky Minh (R) and visiting Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman at their meeting on December 4. (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) - Da Nang looks forward to teaming up with Malaysia in high-quality workforce training, particularly in the fields of information technology and semiconductor chips, meeting the sides’ human resources demand, stated Vice Chairman of the municipal People's Committee Ho Ky Minh at his meeting with visiting Malaysian Consul General in Ho Chi Minh City Firdauz Bin Othman on December 4.



Noting that tourism is among focuses of cooperation between Malaysia and Vietnam, including Da Nang, Minh hoped Malaysia will make investment and form partnerships in the central coastal city’s restaurant and hotel sectors. Da Nang will facilitate connections to ensure the most favorable investment conditions for Malaysian businesses, he affirmed.



Minh hoped that in the near future, Malaysian investors would be interested in exploring investment and collaboration opportunities with the central economic hub in new areas related to human resources training and development. Currently, the central city has a well-established system of universities, colleges, and vocational schools that provide excellent training, he elaborated.



In response, Firdauz Bin Othman pointed to the much higher number of Malaysian tourists to Vietnam in 2023 compared to the previous years. Malaysians enjoy traveling to Vietnam, and Da Nang is one of their preferred destinations.



He told his host that, after the visit, he will discuss with Malaysian firms the direction of joint works between Malaysia and Da Nang. He expressed his desire for both sides to have positive and fruitful development cooperation in the future.



Malaysia consistently ranks among the top ten international markets of visitors to Da Nang. In the first nine months of 2023, the city welcomed 68,619 Malaysians, accounting for 4.63% of its total volume of foreign visitors. Its export and import turnover with the country, meanwhile, stood at about 8.5 million USD and 7.2 million USD, respectively. Currently, Da Nang houses 18 Malaysian-invested projects worth over 222 million USD./.