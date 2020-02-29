Travel Growth in foreign arrivals slowest in four years The number of international tourist arrivals to Vietnam during January-February rose 4.8 percent year on year to 3.23 million, the lowest increase in the past four years, the General Statistics Office of Vietnam (GSO) said on February 29.

Travel Hai Phong gears up to restore tourism after COVID-19 epidemic The imminent loss of tourism revenue due to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) epidemic has prompted the tourism sector in the northern port city of Hai Phong to outline plans to recover local tourism after the epidemic ends.

Destinations Gia Lai province: Land of untouched beautiful nature Gia Lai province is an ideal destination for travelers wanting to explore the wild nature and the unique culture of the Central Highlands ethnic groups who are known for their gong space.

Business Bamboo Airways, Vinpearl cooperate to provide air-tourism products Bamboo Airways and resort operator Vinpearl on February 27 signed a strategic cooperation agreement in the field of air-tourism service.