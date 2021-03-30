Da Nang eyes ambitious development goals
The future looks bright for Da Nang as the central city's new development goals has received approval.
Da Nang City is set to be a key socio-economic development centre of Vietnam and ASEAN, a site of global supply chains, an innovation and start-up power and a unique ocean and port urban area, according to Deputy Prime Minister Trinh Dinh Dung.
The Deputy PM was speaking at an announcement to grant Government approval from Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc for the city's development goals for 2030-45 on March 29.
Dung said the central city had enjoyed drastic growth in 2016-19, but the master plan signed in 2013 has yet to meet the increasing demands for the city’s economic growth.
He said PM Phuc's approval of some key plans would help Da Nang become a multi-sector development pole in Vietnam and ASEAN.
Da Nang should be a centre of innovation, trade, finance, logistics, high-tech industries, supportive industries, information technology (IT) and a city of global supply chains and regional sea and port-based economic power, Dung said.
The city will hope to be an attraction and a driving economic force in linking the seaports of Thua Thien-Hue, Chu Lai, Ky Hà, Dung Quat and Quy Nhon, and a logistical centre for the coastal central region and the East-West Economic corridor, which links Laos, Thailand, Myanmar and Vietnam, he said.
The Deputy PM also said Da Nang will become a smart and green city, an ecological attraction and sustainable urban area by 2045.
Following the PM’s approval, Da Nang will begin its pilot ‘urban government’ project and special mechanism to give the city greater autonomy to draw investment and manage its budget.
Chairman of the city’s People’s Committee Le Chung Chinh said the amendments of the socio-economic master plan approved by the PM will seek to set new development targets, keeping pace with the rapid urban development experienced by the city in recent years.
Chinh said Da Nang will change its technical infrastructure plan to be compatible with becoming a key tourism site in the central region with green growth and have information technology (IT) applications for a smart city, as well as environmentally-friendly waste treatment and renewable energy.
Da Nang will also build a new Lien Chieu port as an international entrance for handling cargo ships with 100,000 deadweight tonnage (DWT) and container ships with loading capacities from 6,000 to 8,000 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEUs).
The first stage of construction of Lien Chieu port will focus on infrastructure including piers, dykes, and storage and transhipment service for handling 5 million tonnes of cargo.
Also on the occasion of the city’s Liberation Day (March 29), Vinatrans Da Nang, an international freight forwarder, began construction of its international standard logistics centre on an area of more than 10,000sq.m with an investment of 120 billion VND (5.2 million USD) in Hoa Cam Industrial Zone.
The logistics centre, set to be the largest in the central region, will provide services for investors, exporters and importers in the central region from the third quarter of this year.
It’s the second international cold storage project that Vinatrans Da Nang will build in the IZ after it debuted the 16,200sq.m logistic centre with an investment of 2.4 million USD in 2015./.