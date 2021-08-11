An aerial view of Da Nang City. (Photo: thanhnien.vn)



Hanoi (VNA) – The central city of Da Nang is eyeing to be in the top three performers in digital transformation, information security and e-commerce by 2030, according to a resolution issued by the municipal Party Committee.



The city aims to complete digital transformation and building of a smart city over the next decade, says its Resolution 05-NQ/TU dated June 17, 2021 on promoting digital transformation by 2025, with a vision to 2030.



It is developing e-government in an effort to provide 100 percent of total online public administrative services at level 4, have 60 percent of level-3 and 4 non-business services provided on multiple digital platforms and supported on mobile devices, and have all governmental agencies provide open data.



The digital economy is expected to account for at least 20 percent of the city’s gross regional domestic products (GRDP), with information technology (IT) making up at least 10 percent.



The share of the digital economy in each sector shall reach at least 10 percent. The labour productivity will increase a minimum of 7 percent annually. There will be 1,000 open and public data sets accessible to organisations, citizens and businesses for use and creation of new products.



The digital economy is hoped to represent 20 percent of the added value in tourism. All of the city-based museums, cultural sites and tourist attractions will provide virtual reality travel and online payment services. Every visitor to Da Nang will receive consultations and support via digital platforms before, during and after their stay in the city.



In the fields of finance, banking and e-commerce, Da Nang looks to increase the contribution of the digital economy to the sectors’ total added value to 20 percent and to have 90 percent of businesses with an e-commerce transaction account.



At least 50 percent of the local population will engage in online shopping, and sales in business-to-customers (B2C) online marketplaces will make up at least 10 percent of the city’s total retail sales of consumer goods and services.



Also, 50 percent of industrial and agricultural producers will apply digital data and technology in production. Every citizen and business will be able to look up information on vacant land lots and land fund calling for investment online.



Every household will have a digital address, access to broadband internet services and hold an electronic health record. All medical service providers will use electronic health records in medical examination and treatment, and allow online appointment booking, consultation, medical checkups, treatment while patients can make online payments for health services.



Located between the ancient town of Hoi An and the old capital of Hue, Da Nang City spans an area of 1,285 sq.km, with an estimated population of 1 million people in 2014, and expects to reach 1.5 million people by 2020 and 2.5 million by 2030.



In 2014, Da Nang was the first city in Vietnam to launch an e-Government system and transferred it to 16 cities and provinces in 2016.



The city has maintained its leading position in terms of readiness for Information and Communications Technology (ICT) development and application, topping the Vietnam ICT Index rankings for another year in 2020. This was the 12th consecutive year it had secured first place in the ratings of Vietnam’s 63 cities and provinces.



The coastal city posted a total score of 0.9238 in last year’s rankings; 12 percent higher than that of the runner-up – neighbouring Thua Thien-Hue province. It scored 1.00 in the category of IT application, leaving all other cities and provinces in its wake. The second highest score went to Quang Ninh and Can Tho (both 0.48)./.