World Cambodia delays construction projects to focus on COVID-19 combat The Cambodian Government will postpone all its construction projects in a bid to earmark the budget for fighting the possible COVID-19 outbreak, Prime Minister Hun Sen said on March 4.

World Cambodia asks people having contact with infected Japanese to seek tests Cambodia’s Ministry of Health on March 5 urged those who had close contact with a Japanese man infected with the novel coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 to urgently seek for health tests.

World Indonesia: 779 earthquakes recorded in February As many as 779 earthquakes were recorded in February in Indonesia, according to the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG).