Visitors at the exhibition (Photo: VNA)

An international fine arts exchange workshop & exhibition, the first of its kind, opened at the Museum of Fine Arts of the central city of Da Nang on August 1.Addressing the opening ceremony, Deputy Minister of Culture, Sport and Tourism Ta Quang Dong said the event has brought together 25 artists from 15 countries in five continents, including Vietnam, Australia, China, France, Germany, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, the Republic of Korea, Myanmar, Russia, Singapore, Thailand and the US.He said it demonstrates Vietnam’s policy of opening and international integration, while creating a chance to promote Vietnam to the world.From July 26 to August 1, the artists explored local culture and scenic spots for inspiration, and then created their works.More than 50 artistic works in various genres, from painting, sculpture to installation, that were created by the participating artists are on display at the museum until August 7.The event is held by the ministry’s Department of Fine Arts, Photography and Exhibition in coordination with Da Nang’s Department of Culture and Sports.-VNA