Culture - Sports Vietnam seeks RoK's assistance to develop baseball Deputy General Director of the Vietnam Sports Administration Tran Duc Phan chaired a working session with a delegation from the Republic of Korea (RoK) led by Kwon Kun-sang, Director of the National Human Rights Commission of Korea, in Hanoi on June 2 to discuss the development of baseball in Vietnam.

Videos German journalist’s new book tells stories about Vietnam war German journalist Hellmut Kapfenberger has just introduced his new book about the war in Vietnam in 1972. This is a collection of writings and photos the author gathered when he worked as a resident correspondent of ADN News Agency of the German Democratic Republic and Neues Deutschland Newspaper in Hanoi.

Culture - Sports Ministry announces 11 new national intangible cultural heritages The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism has announced 11 new national intangible cultural heritages, all of which are in the northern mountainous provinces of Tuyen Quang, Dien Bien, Bac Kan, Cao Bang, and Yen Bai.

Culture - Sports Interesting experiences await visitors at Ninh Thuan grapevine trellis contest A contest of beautiful grapevine trellises will take place as part of the coming Ninh Thuan Grape - Wine Festival 2023 in the southern central province, promising interesting experiences for visitors.