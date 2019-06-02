Russia's fireworks performance (Source: VNA)

– Vietnam and Russia performed during the curtain-raiser of the 2019 Da Nang International Fireworks Festival on the Han River on June 1.The two teams performed music espousing the beauty of the Han River in Da Nang and the Volga of Russia in the opening performance.The fireworks festival – the 10th edition since 2008 – features teams from Russia, Brazil, Belgium, Finland, England, China, Italy and Vietnam lighting up the Han River from June 1 to July 7.This year’s event, titled ‘Stories by the Rivers’, sees teams describing the beauty and culture of typical rivers in their countries during the month-long festival.Teams come together for a pyrotechnic competition in five nights themed “Origin”, “Seed”, “Love”, “Colours” and “Going out to Sea”, broadcast live on Vietnam Television channel.Brazil and Belgium will take the stage on June 8.Three-time champions Italy and Finland will play the third night on June 15, while England and China will perform on June 22.The top two teams will be selected for the final on July 6.Last year, Italy’s Martarello clinched the title for the third time after winning in 2011 and 2012.In 2013, the US team Melrose Pyrotechnics took first spot. Canada’s Davis Whysall took the top prize in 2008, while China’s Liuyang Dancing won in 2009. France’s Jacques Couturier Organisation won in 2010.The Da Nang International Fireworks Festival was voted one of the 10 most impressive cultural events of 2018 by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism. - VNA