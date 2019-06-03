Visitors to Da Nang International Food Festival (Source: VNA)

– The Da Nang International Food Festival opened on the East Side of Dragon Bridge in the central city on June 2 evening.The five-day festival gathers renowned chefs from different countries such as Germany, Mexico, Australia, India, China, Sri Lanka, Lebanon, Sweden, the US, Turkey, Malaysia and Singapore.The highlight of the event will see world-class chefs use Vietnam’s materials to make their respective countries’ typical dishes.President of the World Association of Chefs’ Societies Thomas Andeas Gugler will select an outstanding chef representing each nation to demonstrate cooking skills each night.In addition to international cuisine, visitors to the festival are served with typical dishes of central Vietnam.A street art show, food carnival, events to share cooking experience with students of tourism, and the presentation of gifts to children at the Support Centre for Agent Orange Victims are also scheduled as part of the event.Nguyen Xuan Binh, deputy head of the municipal Tourism Department and head of the festival’s organising board, said that Da Nang has been recently ranked 15th among the top 52 not-to-miss destinations in 2019 by the New York Times.The festival is a good chance to promote the city’s image to both domestic and international friends, he added.-VNA