Illustrative image (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Eighty paragliders from Vietnam and Laos joined the Da Nang Open Paragliding Championship 2019 themed “Fly over Tien Sa” in the central city of Da Nang on July 27.



They will take off at Son Tra peninsula, the most beautiful flying destination in Vietnam, and land on Tho Quang beach.



Nguyen Trong Thao, Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Culture, Sports and Tourism, said the event is expected to promote paragliding in Vietnam as well as popularise the images of Da Nang to domestic and foreign friends.



The race will last till July 28.-VNA