A checkpoint in Ngu Hanh Son district of Da Nang city (Photo: VNA)

Da Nang (VNA) – Authorities of the central city of Da Nang applied a 14-day quarantine to all staff, patients and their caregivers at the Hai Chau district’s health clinic, starting at 12:00 of August 5.

The measure may be extended depending on the developments of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Earlier, due to complexities brought about by COVID-19, lockdown measures were introduced at the Da Nang C Hospital, the Da Nang Hospital, the Da Nang Orthopaedics and Rehabilitation Hospital, and Cam Le district’s health clinic.

From August 5, those who are in quarantine in the city need to make health declarations and travel history as well as the people having close contact with them in the past two weeks.

As of 18:00 the same day, 193 COVID-19 infections had been confirmed in Da Nang.

According to the municipal Health Department, since July 25, the city has identified 8,656 people having close contact with COVID-19 patients. Of the figure, some 4,240 people are quarantined at health establishments and 4,315 at concentrated facilities./.