Da Nang seeks stronger partnership with German state of Bremen
Da Nang and Bremen officials pose for a group photo during a trip to Germany by the Vietnamese city's delegation. (Photo: VNA)Berlin (VNA) – A delegation from central Da Nang paid a working visit to the German state of Bremen on September 12 to seek ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.
During their meetings, Da Nang and Bremen officials discussed the prospects of Vietnam - Germany cooperation, including between Vietnamese localities and Bremen.
Ngo Xuan Thang, Chairman of the Vietnam Fatherland Front Committee of Da Nang, expressed his delight at the fruitful partnerships between his city and German partners, adding that he hopes more businesses and tourists from Germany will choose Da Nang as their destination of choice and help the city connect with others in Europe.
At a seminar to introduce investment opportunities in Da Nang, Deputy Director of the city’s Board for Investment Promotion and Support Do Thi Quynh Tram highlighted the areas that Bremen investors are strong in, such as the sea-based economy, aerospace technology, high technology, supporting industries, information technology, logistics and innovation that match Da Nang’s investment attraction plans.
Addressing the working sessions, Vietnamese Ambassador to Germany Vu Quang Minh noted with satisfaction the effective partnerships between the two sides’ enterprises.
He also suggested Da Nang and Bremen step up tourism cooperation since both are ideal destinations in their countries and have been recognised by UNESCO.
As the two sides boast huge cooperation potential and Bremen has been twinned with 11 cities but none of them are in Southeast Asia, the diplomat voiced his hope that Da Nang will become the first in this region to have a twin city relationship with Bremen, thereby helping foster substantive ties in education - training, human resources, investment and trade.
Kristina Vogt, Bremen Minister for Economic Affairs, Labour and European, affirmed that there is substantial room for developing the two localities’ relations, especially in the fields her state holds potential in.
Bremen also wishes to join Da Nang to intensify economic links, promote trade and partnerships between their enterprises, and translate cooperation potential into concrete projects to generate practical benefits for their peoples, she noted.
On this occasion, the Da Nang Board for Investment Promotion and Support and Bremen's economic development agency Bremeninvest signed a memorandum of understanding on cooperation./.