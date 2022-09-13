Politics President hosts Cambodian top legislator President Nguyen Xuan Phuc expressed his delight at the growing ties between Vietnam and Cambodia, during a reception in Hanoi on September 13 for President of the Cambodian National Assembly Samdech Heng Samrin.

Politics Australian FM affirms closeness of relations with Vietnam Australian Minister of Foreign Affairs Penny Wong has affirmed that the relationship between her country and Vietnam is underpinned by their close economic and trade links, growing peacekeeping relationship, and longstanding people-to-people ties.

Politics FM’s New Zealand visit to review, boost multifaceted cooperation: ambassador Minister of Foreign Affairs Bui Thanh Son’s official visit to New Zealand from September 13-5 is a chance for the nations to review their strategic partnership, and set out measures to beef up their multifaceted cooperation in line with regional and international developments, Ambassador to New Zealand Nguyen Van Trung has said.