Da Nang should stay vigilant to prevent COVID-19: health official
The central city of Da Nang should remain vigilant, and build detailed plans for COVID-19 prevention particularly when the Lunar New Year 2021 nears, Deputy Minister of Health Truong Quoc Cuong has said.
Alisa Hotel in Da Nang city offers quarantine space. (Photo: VNA)
Cuong, who is also deputy head of the National Steering Committee for COVID-19 Prevention and Control, ordered the central city to enhance close supervision at Da Nang International Airport, port and station, as well as quarantine suspected cases soon, and continue following preventive measures in line with the Ministry of Health’s 5K slogan.
Due attention should be paid to setting up COVID-19 safety maps and communications work to raise public awareness of COVID-19 prevention measures, he added.
The whole medical system and people should join hands in the COVID-19 combat, ensuring a safe and warm Tet holiday for all, Cuong highlighted.
According to Deputy Director of the municipal Department of Health Nguyen Tien Hong, Da Nang has two local military-managed quarantine facilities, and 23 hotels which can offer 1,473 rooms for quarantine.
The department has provided the hotels with safe reception and quarantine training, he added.
From April 1, 2020 to January 12, 2021, the city received 59 international flights and five international cruise ships.
Hong asked the Ministry of Health to detail healthcare supervision procedures in 14 days for those who complete quarantine period, and direct localities to build plan to prevent the pandemic in 2021./.