Society HCM City university among Top 25 performers in knowledge transfer The University of Economics – Ho Chi Minh City (UEH) has been ranked among the world’s Top 25 performing universities in income from continuous professional development, which concerns the level of knowledge transfer, by U-Multirank.

Society Vietnam, Switzerland discuss pushing labour collaboration after COVID-19 An online conference took place between Vietnam’s Ministry of Labour, Invalids and Social Affairs (MoLISA) and Switzerland’s Federal Department of Economic Affairs, Education and Research (EAER) on June 23, discussing ways to enhance the sides’ post-COVID-19 labour cooperation.

Society HCM City to kick off Metro No.2 project Ho Chi Minh City will begin implementing Metro No. 2 line project extending from Suoi Tien in Thu Duc district to Tham Luong in District 2, following the recent handover of a land plot from the People’s Committee of Tan Binh District.

Society Hanoi, JICA work to ensure projects’ progress Chairman of the Hanoi People’s Committee Nguyen Duc Chung and Chief Representative of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA) Akira Shimizu discussed the Yen Xa wastewater treatment plant and the Hanoi urban railway route No.2 projects during a working session on June 23.