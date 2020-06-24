Da Nang students finish as runners-up in Hong Kong architecture contest
A group of students from the central city of Da Nang has won second prize at a competition on international public space design ideas in Hong Kong (China), which was organised by UrbanactionsHK and the School of Architecture at the Chinese University of Hong Kong.
Da Nang students finish as runners-up in Hong Kong architecture contest (Photo: https://baodanang.vn/)
The team was made up of Tran Minh Sang, Phan Ngoc Tuong Vi, Pham Dinh Ho Trong An, and Tran Nguyen Gia Han, all of whom are studying at the Faculty of Architecture at Da Nang University of Science and Technology.
Their “Vision - Awesomeness - Soul - Happiness” project provided innovative ideas to upgrade Lok Hing Lane in Hong Kong’s Central District into a story-telling piece of architecture.
The team worked towards creating solutions for the space, coming up with ideas such as transforming it in terms of circulation, design, and amenities, and refurbishing all unused space./.