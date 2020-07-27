Society COVID-19: More flights for passengers stranded in Da Nang The Civil Aviation Administration of Vietnam (CAAV) has asked airlines to mobilise aircraft to take passengers out of the central city of Da Nang before 0:00am on July 28.

Society Memorial services for fallen soldiers held Memorial and burial services for martyrs took place in the central province of Quang Tri and the Mekong Delta provinces of Long An and Kien Giang on July 27.

Society Another group of Chinese found staying illegally in Quang Nam Police in the central province of Quang Nam announced on July 27 that they have found a group of Chinese nationals staying at a beachside villa in Dien Duong ward, Dien Ban town, who are believed to have entered Vietnam illegally.

Society Da Nang to introduce social distancing measures from 0:00 hour on July 28 The central city of Da Nang will introduce social distancing measures in accordance with Directive No 19/CT-TTg dated April 24 as from 0:00 hour on July 28 for at least 14 days, as directed by Prime Minister Nguyen Xuan Phuc.